WebGLStudio.js

3D Development environment for the web.

WebGLStudio.js is a platform to create interactive 3D scenes directly from the browser.
It allows to edit the scene visually, code your behaviours, edit the shaders, and all directly from within the app.

or you can use the latest version (more features and more bugs)

Edit Visually

Select, drag, tranform, all with visual feedback.

Code

Code the behaviour of every item from within the editor.

Graphs

Create graphs to control behaviours without the need of code.

Plugins

Extend the components pool by creating your own plugins.

Persistence

Save your projects and assets on the server.

Run

Test your application right in the browser.

If you want to contact us for any question regarding this project, feel free to write me to javi.agenjo@gmail.com

WebGL is a trademark from Khronos Group Inc., WebGLStudio is not affiliated with Khronos Group in any way.

The name of the application is a placeholder while searching for a better one.